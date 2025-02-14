Certuity LLC Sells 892 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

