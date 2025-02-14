Certuity LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $89.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,275,139.89. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,878 shares of company stock worth $81,229,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

