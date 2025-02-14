CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 32.3% – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 32.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 575,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average session volume of 49,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

