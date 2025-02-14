Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.79.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE CRL opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $275.00.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
