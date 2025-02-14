Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.