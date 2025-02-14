Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 601 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Booking stock opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,930.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,487.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.