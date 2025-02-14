Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 601 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Booking Trading Down 0.2 %
Booking stock opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,930.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,487.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
