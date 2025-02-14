Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.
Cincinnati Financial Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cincinnati Financial
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.