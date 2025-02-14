Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.