Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 8.1 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 3,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.