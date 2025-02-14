Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

