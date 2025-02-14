Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/3/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

CL opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

