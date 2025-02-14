Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

