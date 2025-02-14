Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 8,254 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

