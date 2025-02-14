Consolidated Planning Corp Has $426,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day moving average is $582.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

