CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. 1,601,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128,340. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
