CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. 1,601,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128,340. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.