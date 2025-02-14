CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

