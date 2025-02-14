DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. DaVita updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.200-11.300 EPS.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita has a 12 month low of $118.56 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

