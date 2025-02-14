Desjardins Reiterates C$130.00 Price Target for EQB (TSE:EQB)

Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQB. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 target price on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

EQB stock opened at C$106.29 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EQB’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

