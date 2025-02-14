DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NOCT stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.