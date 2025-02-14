Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £154.77 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,211 ($27.79) per share, for a total transaction of £154.77 ($194.51).

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Nik Jhangiani acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($159.48).

Diageo Stock Up 2.4 %

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,185 ($27.46) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($26.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,434.40. The stock has a market cap of £48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. UBS Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.91) to GBX 2,920 ($36.70) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.19) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.42) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($36.15).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

