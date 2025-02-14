Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

