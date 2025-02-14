Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 18811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

