Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of DLB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,343.28. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,429 over the last 90 days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

