Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 900 ($11.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Drax Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 632.50 ($7.95) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407.40 ($5.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 692 ($8.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.98.
Drax Group Company Profile
