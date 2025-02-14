Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 900 ($11.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 632.50 ($7.95) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407.40 ($5.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 692 ($8.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.98.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

