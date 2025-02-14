eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.5 million-$90.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.4 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

eGain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

