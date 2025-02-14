Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eiffage Stock Performance
EFGSY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 7,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.54.
Eiffage Company Profile
