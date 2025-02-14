Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $860,549.27 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

