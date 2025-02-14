Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of MSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,324. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Radio in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

