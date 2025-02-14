Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

