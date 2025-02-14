Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.