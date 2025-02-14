Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of ENZ opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.40.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Featured Stories
