Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 251,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 458,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 12.7% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 441,413 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

