Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

