Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $475.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

