F5 (FFIV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/31/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $260.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $257.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $246.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $246.00 to $296.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $285.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
F5 Price Performance
NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.28. 109,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,820. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.98. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $312.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,867. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading
