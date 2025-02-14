Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Fairfax India Price Performance
Shares of FFXDF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.30.
About Fairfax India
