Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of FFXDF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

