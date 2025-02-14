Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

