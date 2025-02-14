Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,262 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 380.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821.46. This trade represents a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,811 shares of company stock worth $7,082,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

