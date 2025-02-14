Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,734 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KRBN stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

