Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$82,004.33 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$82,004.33.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$43.89 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.33.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

