First Merchants Corp Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

