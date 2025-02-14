First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

CB stock opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

