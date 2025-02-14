First Merchants Corp Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $610.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

