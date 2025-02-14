First Savings Financial Group Reports Results of 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) recently held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 11, 2025. The company, headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, announced the outcomes of several significant matters discussed during the meeting.

The shareholders voted on the election of directors, approving the following individuals to serve for a three-year term or until successors are duly elected and qualified:

– Douglas A. York

– John P. Lawson, Jr.

– Frank N. Czeschin

– Steven R. Stemler

Additionally, the shareholders approved the First Savings Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Equity Incentive Plan and ratified the appointment of Forvis Mazars, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

Furthermore, the resolution to approve the compensation of the company’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement, was also passed through a non-binding advisory vote.

During the meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer Larry W. Myers provided remarks. He highlighted the company’s progress in 2024, including significant improvements to the bank’s performance after strategic changes and restructuring efforts. Myers also emphasized the company’s stock performance, reporting a 62% increase in the stock price over the previous year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Myers outlined key objectives for the company, including a focus on deposit growth, core banking, efficiency enhancement, capital accretion, and returning the SBA lending division to profitability.

Myers expressed optimism about the company’s prospects, noting the resilience of its asset quality and expected improvements in net interest margin. He also highlighted plans for surplus capital deployment and strategies to enhance financial performance and shareholder value.

In conclusion, Myers thanked the staff, Board of Directors, and shareholders for their dedication and support through challenging times, expressing a commitment to continuous improvement in the year ahead.

This article is based on the information provided in the 8-K SEC filing of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. dated February 11, 2025.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

