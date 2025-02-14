Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.