Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

