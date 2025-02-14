Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Forward Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

