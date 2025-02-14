Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stock Holdings Raised by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up about 6.6% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

