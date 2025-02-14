Gearbox Protocol One Day Volume Tops $592,322.10 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $44.62 million and approximately $592,322.10 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00445124 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $775,839.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

