Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

