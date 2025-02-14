Gerry Keller Sells 600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerry Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,297.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,341.42. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

