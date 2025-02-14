GFG Capital LLC Has $337,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

