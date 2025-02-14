GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

